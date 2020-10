8UBBLES has been one of the more exciting acts to pop up on our radar. There’s still no hint of who is behind this new moniker – but we hope they keep pumping out tunes. This new tune, “Run It Baq” is inspired by the bass house wave of the last few years while putting a new bubbly, light-hearted twist on the genre. Check out the full track below.

8UBBLES – Run It Baq | Stream

