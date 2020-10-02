Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Louis The Child Unleash 19-Track ‘Candy II’ Mixtape

After heavily teasing their 19-track mixtape this week on social media, Louis The Child has officially dropped their Candy II mixtape. An accumulation of unreleased music, Candy II packs a powerful punch with a wide range of experimental beats that hit on a different level than typical LTC productions. While many of the tracks aren’t full productions, they manage to seamlessly flow into an energetic stream from start to finish. Check out their new mixtape below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.

Louis The Child – Candy II (Beat Tape) | Stream

