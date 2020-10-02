We’re extremely sad to report that Dubstep pioneer Cookie Monsta has died. He was one of the earliest dubstep producers in the scene. He is often paired with Flux Pavilion as they came up together in the early 2010s. They broke out together in the UK in the first wave of Dubstep’s popularity and Cookie Monsta was one of the first acts Flux signed to Circus Records. The cause of his death is currently unknown, and he is survived by his wife and son. Circus Records broke the news today in the tweet below. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/lbir8HI9AM — Circus Records (@circus_records) October 2, 2020

Dubstep Pioneer Cookie Monsta Has Died