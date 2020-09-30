Major Lazer Announce New Studio Album “Music Is The Weapon” + Drive-In Tour

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Peace Is The Mission lit up festival stages across the world; and finally after 5 long years, Diplo has announced Major Lazer‘s 4th album, Music Is The Weapon. This year has been filled with a string of Major Lazer remixes, singles and livestreams, so an album has been highly anticipated. Simultaneously the trio also declared seven drive-in shows across the country to accompany the album release. In a time where music is one of the only things that can unite us, Major Lazer is back in the spotlight and ready to spread positivity through the world.

