Peace Is The Mission lit up festival stages across the world; and finally after 5 long years, Diplo has announced Major Lazer‘s 4th album, Music Is The Weapon. This year has been filled with a string of Major Lazer remixes, singles and livestreams, so an album has been highly anticipated. Simultaneously the trio also declared seven drive-in shows across the country to accompany the album release. In a time where music is one of the only things that can unite us, Major Lazer is back in the spotlight and ready to spread positivity through the world.

sorry I made ya’ll wait 5 yrs. I had a few kids started a few new projects and crash landed an airplane.. trust me it's worth the wait. music is the weapon – the 4th album from @majorlazer. October 23. pic.twitter.com/TpZqhrhM94 — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) September 30, 2020

FOUND A WAY TO SAFELY CELEBRATE MUSIC IS THE WEAPON. ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10AM LOCAL TIME. pic.twitter.com/M3wfosonhk — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) September 30, 2020

Major Lazer Announce New Studio Album “Music Is The Weapon” + Drive-In Tour