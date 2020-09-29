LISTEN: Louis the Child & TroyBoi Unleash Heavy Trap Collaboration, ‘Fresh Juice’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Louis the Child is back with new music, this time going in a completely unexpected direction. On ‘Keep Moving’ we’re treated to an absolutely seductive and funky house tune, before TroyBoi joins the party on “Fresh Juice” for what can only be described as an experimental, wonky trap heater. Both of these tracks are super fun. The Chicago duo’s versatility is on full display here and we can’t wait to hear what they have cooking up for us next.

Louis the Child – Keep Moving / Fresh Juice | Stream

