LISTEN: Excision’s New Label Subsidia Drops 3 Massive Compilation Albums

The launch of Excision’s new record label Subsidia has EDM fans already receiving a ridiculous amount of high quality bass music. Last night the label dropped not one, not two – but three compilation albums. The three projects (titled Dawn, Dusk, and Night) showcase some of the best rising bass music artists on the scene right now, on top of the more established acts like Wooli, Excision, Kompany, Kaivon among others. Stream all the albums below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

Dawn: Vol. 1

Dusk: Vol. 1

Night: Vol. 1

