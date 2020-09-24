RTT favorite Alison Wonderland is back with new music, this time coming in the form of an impressive single titled “Bad Things.” As expected, the Australian producer showcases her unique production style on this track, taking the journey on a euphoric and emotional journey through catchy lyrics and otherworldly melodies. Stream “Bad Things” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts on this one in the comments section as well.

Alison Wonderland – Bad Things | Stream

LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Unleashes Catchy New “Bad Things” Single