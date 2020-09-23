Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Valentino Khan Continues String of Releases With "Deathproof"

Valentino Khan Continues String of Releases With “Deathproof”

Valentino Khan is presenting the next single off his forthcoming EP via Mad Decent. “Deathproof” will make its way to all streaming platforms with the sole purpose of wreaking havoc and instilling fear. Fresh off the lead single release “Blackmail” which received an abundant amount of praise from the media, “Deathproof” comes a handful of months after Valentino’s massive remix of DJ Snake’s “Trust Nobody” and “Obsession,” with fellow house music heavyweights, Ship Wrek. 

“Deathproof” is Valentino’s prolific attempt at the mid-tempo genre inspired by his predecessors. The riveting basslines take center stage as it continues to fill listeners with anticipation. Partnered with a punchy percussion set and a brooding atmosphere, the elements to a harrowing record are all put to perfection. Once again giving us a taste of his upcoming EP, we can only wait to hear what else is on the way.

Valentino Khan – Deathproof | Stream

