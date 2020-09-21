Galantis & NGHTMRE Have A Collaboration Dropping Friday

Yes, you read that title right; Galantis and NGHTMRE are joining forces in what could possibly be the most unexpected collaboration of 2020. We have absolutely no idea what this track could possibly sound like, but we trust that these three producers have created something completely unique. With only the title of the release and eccentric cover art released it is anyone’s guess. Dance pop heads and bass heads will unite this week, so stay tuned for the drop this Friday.

