A few weeks ago, Skrillex and rapper Lil Tecca were caught in the studio together, and today it looks like we’ve finally received the final product. Together alongside DJ Scheme, the duo delivers an impressive and catchy pop-rap single – Lil Tecca proving why he’s here to stay and Skrillex (once again) flexing his otherworldly production chops. Stream “Selection” on Spotify below and check out the rest of Tecca’s Virgo World album as well.

Lil Tecca – Selection (with Skrillex & DJ Scheme) | Stream

LISTEN: Skrillex, Lil Tecca, & DJ Scheme Drop Catchy “Selection” Collaboration