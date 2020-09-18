Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Blanke Releases Impressive “Change & Decay: The Fall” EP via Deadbeats

by

Blanke has finally unleashed his second EP via Deadbeats titled Change & Decay: The Fall. This 6 track EP dives into a slew of different genres that Blanke has been experimenting with since listeners heard his first EP, Change & Decay. The project opens with a hard hitting single that sets the tone for what is to come. Throughout the EP we hear elements of his melodic heavy bass sound, as well as drum & bass and even a softer more chilled side to his production. Stream Blanke’s EP below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Blanke – Change & Decay: The Fall | Stream

