LISTEN: Pendulum End Decade Hiatus with 2 New Singles, “Nothing For Free” & “Driver”

Pendulum tease their return to the music scene, releasing new singles ”Nothing For Free’ & ‘Driver,’ available on all platforms. The group has remained silent in the area of releasing any tangible tunes since their last album ‘Immersion,’ delivered back in 2010. Following this, the group has however allowed exclusive access to fragments of the new music at shows in New Zealand and Australia prior to the pandemic. The band has since made adjustments along the way.

Pendulum has paved their way in the dance scene with the band’s ability to combine electronic music, hard rock and drum and bass. Their distinctive sounds have made a lasting impression within the industry with hit songs like ‘Witchcraft,’ ‘The Island (Dawn),’ and ‘Watercolour.’ We’re pumped to see this iconic group back in action and can’t wait to hear what they have coming up for us next. Stream both records below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

