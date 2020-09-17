Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: GRiZ Unleashes Impressive New 9-Track Mixtape, “Chasing the Golden Hour Pt. 3”

LISTEN: GRiZ Unleashes Impressive New 9-Track Mixtape, “Chasing the Golden Hour Pt. 3”

by Leave a Comment

Yesterday GRiZ surprised fans by announcing that he had a new mixtape releasing sometime today. Chasing the Golden Hour Pt. 3 has now arrived, and is a 9-track project showcasing the Michigan producer at his very best when it comes to his more melodic and soulful side. While we all love banger GRiZ, it’s safe to say this funky & laidback vibe is just as inspired and dope. Check it out via Spotify below and let us know which track you’re feeling the most.

GRiZ – Chasing the Golden Hour Pt. 3 | Stream

LISTEN: GRiZ Unleashes Impressive New 9-Track Mixtape, “Chasing the Golden Hour Pt. 3”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend