Get Lost in Tyzo Bloom and Minke’s Dreamy Single “BEDROOM”

After almost a year, indie pop producer Tyzo Bloom is back with a brand new original. “BEDROOM” sees him team up with vocalist Minke to create a blissful jam. When talking about “BEDROOM” here’s what Tyzo had to say:

“‘BEDROOM’ was written about that initial feeling you have towards someone. We wanted to dive deep into the interactions of desirability and allure.”

You can listen to “BEDROOM” below or on your favorite platform here. Stay tuned for more music from Tyzo as he has an EP due out later this year.

Tyzo Bloom x Minke – BEDROOM | Download

