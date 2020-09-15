Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Flume Joins Diplo For Ambient Live Set

Diplo celebrated the release of his first-ever ambient album, MMXX, with a string very intimate shows entitled ‘Under Ancient Skies.’ Throughout the two nights of ambient music and stargazing, Flume himself decided to join in on the fun. In the clip below you can see Flume vibing out during a jam session, while Diplo harmonized along. This makes us certainly hope we that there is a Diplo and Flume ambient track in the works somewhere. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think about Diplo’s ambient vibe.

