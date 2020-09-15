Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: Money Money Unveils Debut Single "Spend It"

Photo by @Oskar.me

This is Money Money. They want to be your new favorite house duo, and for good reason. With promiscuously energetic sound and pulsating, lustrous bass, Money Money burst onto the scene with their debut single “Spend It.”

Pulling Fergie’s famous lyrics from The Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” Money Money make listeners want to take it straight to the bank in their newest. A flashy tech house heater, “Spend It” showcases Money Money’s ability to take nostalgic lyrics, and repurpose them flawlessly. Suited best for dance floors (whenever we can have those again), or apartment dance parties, “Spend It” is ready to takeover speakers worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to be premiering our first song on Run the Trap. This is only the first of many tunes we have been working on for over the past year, and we are very excited for what the future holds for our new project.”Money Money

“Spend It” is available for streaming and purchase on Wednesday, September 16, but you can exclusively check it out a day early on Run The Trap below.

