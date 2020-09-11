ZHU is back with more new music, this time coming in the form of his first solo single since 2017. The track is called “Risky Business” and, as expected, has ZHU’s signature sound all over it. The super producer has been having an absolutely impressive year and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us in the future. From his live sets to original productions, ZHU continues to impress – stream “Risky Business” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts on this one in the comments section as well.

ZHU – Risky Business | Stream

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes First Solo Single Since 2017, “Risky Business”