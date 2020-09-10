Next week on September 17th, our friends over at SoundStage are partnering with Jayceeoh to throw one of their incredibly unique and interactive virtual concert experiences. The company was founded to connect fans with their favorite DJs and producers through a one-of-a-kind live streams and we couldn’t be more excited to see what they have in store for us. The event will also give fans the chance to win a meet & greet with Jayceeoh himself, so be sure not to miss this awesome set. For your live music fix, SoundStage has a stacked event calendar throughout the upcoming month, hosting the following acts: Deepend (Sept 23), Kill Paris (Sept 25), Super Future (Oct 2), Firebeatz (Oct 8), and iil.GATES (Oct 12). RSVP and register for the event below and read what the CEO of SoundStage has to say about the upcoming livestream as well.

RSVP & Register for the Meet & Greet Here

“We could not be more excited about Jayceeooh’s livestream which represents a landmark in our goal of making new types of virtual music experiences accessible to fans. Receiving the support of a world renown performer like Jay is a clear indicator that the era of virtual performances has finally arrived. Imagine booking Jay, having him connect to your party, meeting you and your crew, and then dropping some of his finest tracks for you. For music lovers, this is the stuff of dreams, and now, it’s finally possible.” — Ara Kevonian, CEO SoundStage.fm

Link with SoundStage.fm:

Web | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Link with Jayceeoh:

Web | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify | SoundCloud

SoundStage Launches Insane Virtual Experience With Jayceeoh on September 17th