Excision Announces Lineup for Virtual Lost Lands Festival

As expected, the three-day dinosaur themed music festival is going virtual welcoming some of the most sought-after DJs and producers in the music scene. Excision presents ‘Couch Lands,’ a lineup full of livestreams with artists that had the potential to make the lineup pre-pandemic.

The three-day event is notorious for hosting some of the most forward-thinking dubstep artists as well as establishing a special headbanger community – all while taking place in what seems to be the most realistic version of a prehistoric paradise. Artists slated to perform this year include Excision, Habstrakt, Sullivan King, Chime, Yookie, Jantsen, Kai Wachi, Hekler, TYNAN, Hi I’m Ghost, Hydraulix, Jeanie, Jinx, Level Up, Lick, Ray Volpe, Samplifire, Barely Alive, SWARM, Virtual Riot, Modestep and more. 

Lost Lands is one of the most impressive music festivals to date, creating high standards for ‘Couch Lands’ in the livestream festival space. Grab a friend and come watch sets from your favorite artists by tuning on Sept 25-26 from 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. Check out the full lineup below.

