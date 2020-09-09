ZHU is back in the news, this time for something other than his amazing music. Recently the producer took to social media to share the exciting news that he is selling a hard drive full of unreleased music of his for over $4,000. As you’ll see in the link below, someone has already agreed to purchase the rare 1 of 1 item, and hopefully they’ll be generous in sharing with us what’s on the disk. Check out the listing on ZHU’s merch website here and let us know your thoughts on this interesting move by ZHU in the comments section.

ZHU is Selling A Hard Drive Full of Unreleased Tunes for $4,571