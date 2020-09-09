About a month ago Getter shared the news an EP was in the works, but today he made an even bigger announcement that this EP is likely to drop “anyday now”. It has been a quiet year for this talented, genre-blending producer and fans have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement. We have no idea what day the EP will drop but continue check back here for the latest updates. and check out Getter’s tweet below.

wat if i told u i have an EP releasing anyday now — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) September 9, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Getter Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Getter Announces New EP Will Be Dropping “Any Day Now”