Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Getter Announces New EP Will Be Dropping “Any Day Now”

Getter Announces New EP Will Be Dropping “Any Day Now”

by Leave a Comment

About a month ago Getter shared the news an EP was in the works, but today he made an even bigger announcement that this EP is likely to drop “anyday now”.  It has been a quiet year for this talented, genre-blending producer and fans have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement. We have no idea what day the EP will drop but continue check back here for the latest updates. and check out Getter’s tweet below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Getter Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Getter Announces New EP Will Be Dropping “Any Day Now”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend