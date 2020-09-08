8UBBLES is a project that’s really crashed onto the scene this year, but has also been surrounded by a fair share of wonder and mystique. Not much is known about the producer, who has seemingly come out of nowhere. Nonetheless, we’ve been intrigued from the start and today we’re happy to be premiering “Electric Lies,” the latest single from 8UBBLES alongside an absolutely must-watch animated music video. The way that comedy, good music, and just pure entertainment come together on this 8UBBLES video is undeniable, and has us pumped to see what else he has in store for us. Check out the music video for “Electric Lies” below.

8UBBLES – Electric Lies | Stream

PREMIERE: Mysterious Artist 8UBBLES Drops “Electric Lies” Single + Hilarious Music Video