ilo ilo continue to unveil their upcoming Dream Tapes EP. Their latest offering Misha is highlighted by ilo ilo’s signature sound. High pitched breathy singing paired with unique synths and basslines make this a unmistakable ilo ilo song.

Upon first listen you might think this song is about a significant other or a relationship. In fact they wrote it about one of their dogs. Check it out and give it a listen on your favorite platform here.

