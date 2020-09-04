Stream & Download Big Sean’s New Album “Detroit 2”

Big Sean is back and kicking off the fall season with his massive, star-studded album Detroit 2. The 21-track LP has an extensive list of features from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and more. Interludes from Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, and Stevie Wonder add an interesting touch to the project that is bursting with A-list support. Stream Detroit 2 below and let us know which tracks are your favorites in the comments.

Big Sean – Detroit 2 | Stream

