LISTEN: Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops Sophomore Album, “TattleTales”

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is returning to the rap game after infamously testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Appropriately titled TattleTales, Tekashi’s sophomore album is the first full-length project since his early prison release back in April. A total of 13-tracks with features and samples of Akon, Nicki Minaj, Lil AK, and more, TattleTales can now be streamed on all major platforms. Take a listen below.  

6ix9ine – TattleTales | Stream

