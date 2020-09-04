Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Flume & EPROM Share Stunning Unreleased Collaboration, “Nor. 7”

Flume and Eprom have delivered on a stunning collaboration “Nor. 7.” The track comes bundled within a charity compilation project called Working to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy. While the record itself is more laid-back and ambient than we’d expect from these two, it’s still a great and unique track that you’ll find yourself returning to again and again. You can check it out via Bandcamp below while it’s still available for purchase. Here’s to hoping we’re treated to even more Flume and Eprom collaborations in the future!

