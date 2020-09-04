Diplo has been making the most out of 2020. From playing the Democratic National Convention afterparty to his Higher Ground concert on Fortnite, as well as pushing his country alias Thomas Wesley, Diplo is everywhere and embracing multiple genres. His latest album MMXX, sees the artist diving into the peaceful waters of ambient music with collaborations from Mikky Ekko, Good Times Ahead, Lunice, and Rhye.

“This album is the only music I made this year .. it’s called 2020. “MMXX” it’s about being here this year. For me it’s all I had inside me. I didn’t want to have zoom sessions, I didn’t want to write pop songs. I was just stuck in my house with keyboards and a guitar I barely ever used . I would walk outside Los Angeles and see empty streets and see nervous people and this is what I heard .. but to me this year isn’t dark it’s not about the negative .. it’s about hope . We are all going to remember we did it together and remember what we take from it .. we can look back in a few years and say it was tough but I’m tougher…” -Diplo via Instagram

Proceeds from the album will be donated to the Beam Collective and to The Loveland Foundation. Stream MMXX below.

Diplo – MMXX | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Diplo Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Diplo Unleashes First Ambient Album, “MMXX”