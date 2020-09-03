What a journey it has been for Hotel Garuda. From DJ/producer to singer-songwriter, Aseem Mangaokar has shown his desire to grow and evolve into a well-rounded artist knows no bounds. The Tension, out now via the Mom+Pop imprint, is his debut four-track EP, a stunning example of what happens when artists refuse to confine themselves into one, singular style, rather choosing to make the music that best suits his true self.

“This EP distills a year-long introspection into 4 pieces of music. The name of the EP comes from the tension I felt between being my truest self, and also putting on the persona that listeners had come to associate with Hotel Garuda. For a while now, I’d felt disconnected with the electronic music scene inasmuch as I had a hard time finding music that really stimulated me. I needed to break out of the confines that had been forced on me as a stereotypical “producer/DJ”. This meant being more involved in songwriting as well as singing on every song.” – Hotel Garuda

Where does Hotel Garuda go from here? We haven’t the slightest idea but if there’s one thing for certain, the man knows how to make damn good music. Dig in below:

Hotel Garuda’s Debut EP “The Tension” Is A Shining Example of Artistic Evolution