Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Flume & Eprom Announce New Collaboration Dropping this Week

Flume & Eprom Announce New Collaboration Dropping this Week

by Leave a Comment

Flume and EPROM have an unreleased collaboration officially dropping this week on September 4th. The track is called “Nor 7,” and is a part of ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy,’ a fundraising compilation album that will only be available for 24 hours on bandcamp. Both artists are long-time collaborators so we’re certainly excited to see what they have coming for us next. Check out EPROM’s official announcement via Twitter below.

Flume & Eprom Announce New Collaboration Dropping this Week

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend