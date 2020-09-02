Flume and EPROM have an unreleased collaboration officially dropping this week on September 4th. The track is called “Nor 7,” and is a part of ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy,’ a fundraising compilation album that will only be available for 24 hours on bandcamp. Both artists are long-time collaborators so we’re certainly excited to see what they have coming for us next. Check out EPROM’s official announcement via Twitter below.

.@flumemusic and I are very stoked to be part of ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy’ – a fundraising compilation album that will be available for only 24 hours this Friday, September 4th on @Bandcamp. All net proceeds going to @fairfightaction. pic.twitter.com/pRE2Yjlp2K — Eprom — BLM (@eprombeats) September 2, 2020

Flume & Eprom Announce New Collaboration Dropping this Week