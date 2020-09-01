BREAKING: Erick Morillo Found Dead At Age 49

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Subliminal Records founder and wildly popular producer Erick Morillo, known best for his hit track “I Like To Move It”, has passed away at the age of 49. Erick made his staple in the dance community with his impressive ear for Latin-infused rhythms and house music. His record label, Subliminal Records, was a beacon for funk and soul mixed with house which has led to massive success, especially in the UK. His sudden death comes a month after he turned himself in for sexual misconduct charges placed on him by a female colleague. Cause of death is still unknown.

