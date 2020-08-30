Legendary Russian DJ/producer Proxy and fellow Russian producer DZA collaborate once again, releasing a new politically-charged single, ‘Hater.’ Proxy has made an appearance at some of the largest festivals to date including Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Electric Zoo, Hard Summer, I Love Techno and more, leaving fans intrigued by his futuristic vibes, jagged synths and mysterious persona.

This is the duo’s second collaboration, following ‘Poltora,’ released back in 2019. The pair combines Proxy’s distinctive defiant chants with components of dark techno and acid house, turning heads all throughout the dance/electronic scene. Proxy has also worked with names as big as Prodigy, Moby, Marilyn Manson, Boys Noize, Tiga and more.

Fans and music industry professionals are fascinated by the unusual and exceptional beats, in company with DZA’s Russian electronic ambiance. When asked about the intentions of his music, Proxy vocalized “My music tells you what to do, but never why. Your ear may be afraid, but your body completes its labor.” Grab a friend and command the dance floor to this five-minute slice of dark-techno heaven.

Available now on all streaming platforms and DSPs via Proxy’s Mako Records now!

LISTEN: Proxy & DZA Release New Politically-Charged Single, ‘Hater’