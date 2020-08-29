LISTEN: glvsshouse and Julian Skiboat Link Up for Emotional Acoustic Anthem, “I Can Tell”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

The Summer may be over but the sadbois may still reign supreme. Endorsed by Pharrell, glvsshouse has been slowly making waves across the indie scene. His newest tune is a collaboration with fellow indie-pop artist Julian Skiboat. “I Can Tell” was heard over a year ago on Soundcloud as a leak and after months of pleading from fans the duo finally agreed to put the track on Soundcloud. The acoustic guitar partners with some perfectly pitched emotional vocals. Check out the full track below.

glvsshouse & Julian Skiboat – I Can Tell | Stream

