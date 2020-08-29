Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Share Star-Studded Collaboration, “Over Now”

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd on the same track is an insane amount of star power, and thankfully the high-profile collaboration doesn’t disappoint in the slightest. “Over Now” portrays both artists at their very best, as Harris paves the way for a classic Weeknd performance thanks to his glossy and clean production here. Not all dance-pop crossovers are a success, but this one clearly is. Stream it via Spotify below and have a good weekend.

