LISTEN: Disclosure Releases Anticipated New Album, “ENERGY”

At long last, Disclosure has officially released their third studio album in ENERGY, a massive 20-track project boasting features from slow thai, Kehlani, Common, Mick Jenkins and many more. As you might have expected, the duo delivers yet again on a catchy, unique and funky dance music record, all while continuing to evolve their sound and style. We’re loving the hip-hop influence throughout the project. Stream Disclosure’s new double-sinded ENERGY album via Spotify below.

Disclosure – ENERGY (Album) | Stream

Photo Credit: Press
 
