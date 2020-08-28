Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Khamsin’s Single ‘Led By The Sun’ (Ft. Savaan) Available on All Platforms Now

Khamsin’s Single ‘Led By The Sun’ (Ft. Savaan) Available on All Platforms Now

by Leave a Comment

French artist, Khamsin reveals new single release ‘Led By The Sun’ (Feat. Savaan), accessible on all platforms August 28th. The rising artist’s dreamlike style has grasped attention from prominent names within the industry including Petit Biscuit, What So Not, Porter Robinson and Madeon.

Khamsin and friend Savaan have come together for a long-awaited collaboration, foreshadowing the artist’s highly-anticipated debut album expected this Fall. The duo is shedding light on the full project’s narrative through meshing bits of high energy with desolation tunes. Khamsin states: “Led By The Sun, as it fits into the narrative of the full record, is still in the opening phase of discovery and excitement but as it ends, the negative repercussions begin to show themselves. This song is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams no matter what happens along the way.”

The upcoming single serves as an ideal portrayal of the collaborations fans can expect from the approaching album. Staring friends close to Khamsin alongside other talented artists, Khamsin has used the formulation of this debut to emerge as an impressive musician.

Khamsin’s Single ‘Led By The Sun’ (Ft. Savaan) Available on All Platforms Now

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend