French artist, Khamsin reveals new single release ‘Led By The Sun’ (Feat. Savaan), accessible on all platforms August 28th. The rising artist’s dreamlike style has grasped attention from prominent names within the industry including Petit Biscuit, What So Not, Porter Robinson and Madeon.

Khamsin and friend Savaan have come together for a long-awaited collaboration, foreshadowing the artist’s highly-anticipated debut album expected this Fall. The duo is shedding light on the full project’s narrative through meshing bits of high energy with desolation tunes. Khamsin states: “Led By The Sun, as it fits into the narrative of the full record, is still in the opening phase of discovery and excitement but as it ends, the negative repercussions begin to show themselves. This song is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams no matter what happens along the way.”

The upcoming single serves as an ideal portrayal of the collaborations fans can expect from the approaching album. Staring friends close to Khamsin alongside other talented artists, Khamsin has used the formulation of this debut to emerge as an impressive musician.

Khamsin’s Single ‘Led By The Sun’ (Ft. Savaan) Available on All Platforms Now