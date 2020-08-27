Skrillex is Auctioning Off a Private Tour and Meet & Greet in his LA Studio for Charity

Have you ever wanted to see ‘Where the Magic Happens’ when it comes to Skrillex‘s music production? Well he is auctioning off a very exclusive, very rare tour of his studio.

Skrillex has teamed up with The Pablove foundation, which works towards investing in cutting-edge cancer research and helps to improve the lives of childrens & teens living with cancer through the arts.

Anyone can bid on the experience through Charitybuzz. Will you be the winner? 👀

