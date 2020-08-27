Skrillex is Auctioning Off a Private Tour and Meet & Greet in his LA Studio for Charity

Have you ever wanted to see ‘Where the Magic Happens’ when it comes to Skrillex‘s music production? Well he is auctioning off a very exclusive, very rare tour of his studio.
Skrillex has teamed up with The Pablove foundation, which works towards investing in cutting-edge cancer research and helps to improve the lives of childrens & teens living with cancer through the arts.
Anyone can bid on the experience through Charitybuzz. Will you be the winner? 👀
View this post on Instagram
Pull up and hang with me 🙃🙃🙃 You can bid on a private visit to my studio in Los Angeles to support @PabloveFoundation and fight #childhoodcancer 🖤 All proceeds will go towards investing in cutting-edge cancer research and improves the lives of children + teens living with cancer through the arts. Link in bio 🤘
