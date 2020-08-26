Porter Robinson drops his brand new tune, “Mirror”, from his highly-anticipated, upcoming album, ‘Nurture’. Porter describes the emotion that went into producing this track and how overcoming years of his own personal self-doubt has allowed him to create music he is truly passionate about. “Mirror” is a track that encourages his fans to do the same. The producer has already received an extremely positive response on the track and fans are ready for the album. Check out his posts and listen to the song below.

had a nice cry this morning, thanks so much for listening to mirror. >_< i genuinely braced myself for this one, because i’ve always thought of Mirror as a bit of a grower. the initial reaction has been so positive though — i’m grateful and seriously over the moon 🌝🌚 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) August 26, 2020

LISTEN: Porter Robinson Overcomes Self-Doubt In New Album Single, “Mirror”