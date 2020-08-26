Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Disclosure Shares New “Birthday” Album Single feat. Kehlani & Syd

The Disclosure brothers are back with their last album single before the release of their highly-anticipated new album Energy. The song is called ‘Birthday’ and boasts star-studded features from Kehlani and Syd. The track also comes alongside a revamped Disclosure VIP of the tune. If these songs are any indicator of what we can expect from the album, then we’re even more excited for Energy. Check out ‘Birthday’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts about this one in the comments section as well.

Disclosure – Birthday | Stream

