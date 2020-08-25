Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Porter Robinson Announces New Album Single Dropping Tomorrow

Porter Robinson Announces New Album Single Dropping Tomorrow

by Leave a Comment

Porter Robinson has a new single from his highly-anticipated upcoming Nurture album dropping tomorrow. The super-producer shared the exciting news today on social media which you can see below. Robinson recently celebrated the six year anniversary for his album WORLDS by releasing a 2016 demo from the album. With that in mind we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for this next chapter of his decorated career. Tune back in here tomorrow for the record’s official release.

View this post on Instagram

the new single from Nurture comes out tomorrow

A post shared by porter robinson (@porterrobinson) on

Porter Robinson Announces New Album Single Dropping Tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend