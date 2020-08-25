Porter Robinson has a new single from his highly-anticipated upcoming Nurture album dropping tomorrow. The super-producer shared the exciting news today on social media which you can see below. Robinson recently celebrated the six year anniversary for his album WORLDS by releasing a 2016 demo from the album. With that in mind we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for this next chapter of his decorated career. Tune back in here tomorrow for the record’s official release.

Porter Robinson Announces New Album Single Dropping Tomorrow