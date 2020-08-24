(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

Tame Impala just released his own must-watch version of NPR’s celebrated “Tiny Desk” concert series. It’s over 15-minutes long and showcases Kevin Parker performing a handful of memorable Tame Impala records alongside a live band. Since the pandemic has slowed down live shows considerably, we speak for everyone when we say it’s nice to get the chance to hear organic, live music again. Check out the NPR video in its entirety below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

WATCH: Tame Impala Shares Mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert for NPR