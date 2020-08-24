Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: Tame Impala Shares Mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert for NPR

WATCH: Tame Impala Shares Mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert for NPR

by Leave a Comment

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

Tame Impala just released his own must-watch version of NPR’s celebrated “Tiny Desk” concert series. It’s over 15-minutes long and showcases Kevin Parker performing a handful of memorable Tame Impala records alongside a live band. Since the pandemic has slowed down live shows considerably, we speak for everyone when we say it’s nice to get the chance to hear organic, live music again. Check out the NPR video in its entirety below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

WATCH: Tame Impala Shares Mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert for NPR

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend