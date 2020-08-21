Over the past few years, WHIPPED CREAM has steadily worked her way to the top with a series of distinct releases, music videos, and high-octane shows. A fearless force in the music scene with an impressive fan base, WHIPPED CREAM’s 9-track debut EP WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM?, is a direct demonstration of her unpredictable production style with features from Finn Askew, Mulatto, Baby Goth and more. Shattering expectations with each track, WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM?, successfully merges hip-hop and electronic bass music seamlessly for a supreme project that gets better with every listen. Stream WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM? and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.

WHIPPED CREAM – WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM? | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About WHIPPED CREAM Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

WHIPPED CREAM Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP “WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM?”