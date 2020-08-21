Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WHIPPED CREAM Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP “WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM?”

Over the past few years, WHIPPED CREAM has steadily worked her way to the top with a series of distinct releases, music videos, and high-octane shows. A fearless force in the music scene with an impressive fan base, WHIPPED CREAM’s 9-track debut EP WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM?, is a direct demonstration of her unpredictable production style with features from Finn AskewMulattoBaby Goth and more. Shattering expectations with each track, WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM?, successfully merges hip-hop and electronic bass music seamlessly for a supreme project that gets better with every listen.  Stream WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM? and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.

WHIPPED CREAM – WHO IS WHIPPED CREAM? | Stream

