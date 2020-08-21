WATCH: Carnage & The Martinez Brothers Share Music Video for “Together”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Following up on the massive release of “Together,” by Carnage and The Martinez Brothers, the music video is finally being unveiled. The star-studded project featuring Elderbrook and Mike Dean left spectators in a whirlwind of emotions as the single pooled together fans from all areas of music. Accumulating over 700k streams in less than two weeks’ time, Carnage’s return to Ultra Music for his upcoming studio album Papi Gordo 2, did not go unnoticed.

In addition to the single release, Carnage and The Martinez Brothers spent time over in Mexico to shoot a music video. The visual depicts their time spent in the country, allowing fans to take in the beautiful sights and bond these artists share.

