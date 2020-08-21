SNBRN Delivers Rays Of Sunshine with “James Brown”

With a penchant for all things house, SNBRN enlists Malcolm Anthony & Anthony Isaiah for a sonic fusion of danceable flair. Making his prominent comeback to headlines, SNBRN adds another impressive notch in his prolific playbook with his latest “James Brown.” The funk-infused treat provides an intersection classic house and new-wave disco. Given the soulful treatment from talents Malcolm Anthony & Anthony Isaiah, the two inject life directly into this production, carrying it to its peak. With more to come throughout 2020, SNBRN is one to watch.

