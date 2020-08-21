Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » SNBRN Delivers Rays Of Sunshine with “James Brown”

SNBRN Delivers Rays Of Sunshine with “James Brown”

by Leave a Comment

With a penchant for all things house, SNBRN enlists Malcolm Anthony & Anthony Isaiah for a sonic fusion of danceable flair. Making his prominent comeback to headlines, SNBRN adds another impressive notch in his prolific playbook with his latest “James Brown.” The funk-infused treat provides an intersection classic house and new-wave disco. Given the soulful treatment from talents Malcolm Anthony & Anthony Isaiah, the two inject life directly into this production, carrying it to its peak. With more to come throughout 2020, SNBRN is one to watch.

SNBRN – James Brown (ft. Malcolm Anthony & Anthony Isaiah) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

SNBRN

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About SNBRN Here ▲ ▲ 

SNBRN Delivers Rays Of Sunshine with “James Brown”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend