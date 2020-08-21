Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SLANDER & SVDDEN DEATH Link Up for Huge Collaboration, “Blood On Me”

Back in May SLANDER and SVDDEN DEATH went b2b for a huge Bassrush stream for Insomniac’s on going series of live streams during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The trio of artists previewed an exclusive clip of their forthcoming collaboration – one that was just released today. “Blood On Me” kicks off with a haunting vocal giving listeners a hint of the carnage that is looming in the shadows. The drop is as heavy as you would expect when you see the names attached. A thunderous synth progression is combined with some deep dark growls to create this huge collab. Check out the full track below.

