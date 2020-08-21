Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SIPPY Drops Debut EP Hypogeal on Deadbeats

After kicking off the new year with two massive collabs with Zia and Moss, our favorite rising bass queen SIPPY continues to dominate with a lethal 3-track EP out today via Deadbeats. Titled “HYPOGEAL” SIPPY takes listeners on a wild trip through the underground scene as she continues to push her dark and edgy bass sound to the next level. Listen to SIPPY’s new EP below and celebrate the release with a unique audiovisual experience tonight on Deadbeats’ Twitch and Youtube channels at 9 PM EST.  

SIPPY – Hypogeal | Stream

