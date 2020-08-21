Following the success of his latest single “What’s the Move” featuring General Degree, Henry Fong returns with another smooth anthem to blast at the beach. A fire collaboration with Common Kings, “Boom,” is a seductive mix of dance and reggae music perfect to close out the summer. Progressive chords play off an energetic melody that entices listeners to dance the night away. Enjoy and stream “Boom” now via Spotify.

[Photo Credit]

LISTEN: Henry Fong Teams Up With Common Kings for End Of Summer Anthem, “Boom”