LISTEN: DROELOE Breaks The Silence Releasing New Single ‘Open Blinds’

Netherland natives DROELOE, finally return to the music scene, releasing their long-awaited single ‘Open Blinds’ available now via Bitbird. The part music part art project derives from producer/composer Vincent Rooijers and visual designer Hein Hamers, also known as DROELOE. The pair is known for their unique and dazzling remixes for the likes of Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth, as well as their collaborations with prominent electronic DJs, Zeds Dead and San Holo.

The track is a multidimensional masterpiece that integrates each individual’s artistic energy to generate a hybrid audiovisual experience, expressing every component of the project through the ears of listeners, as well as through the the group’s dynamic visual medium, seamlessly creating music that feels like geniune stories. Producer/composer Vincent Rooijers shares, “Open Blinds is about the pressure that life naturally has (especially in the morning) and how a fear of not being productive enough or a feeling of not spending your time right, can only be solved by basking in those emotions. This track is a continuation of ‘The Choices We Face’ and serves as a form of affirmation to choose to spend my time with what feels right without worrying too much about what could have been.”

The duo has been previously recognized in Billboard Dances’ inaugural Ones to Watch series, who illustrated that their style is “dynamic, compelling and drenched in otherworldy emotions.” Listen now via Bitbird, as DROELOE is one of the most electrifying live art projects to follow in the scene.

Listen Here

