KRANE and The Griswolds Dazzle on New Single “All I Need”

It’s been almost three years since KRANE dropped his stellar debut album “Fallout,” and since then, the Oakland-based musician has been busy. Recently he dropped the seventh installment of his Splice sample pack collection and unveiled previously unreleased bootlegs and singles on his SIDETRACKS Soundcloud page. While the unfinished remix of RL Grime’s Era left fans speculating about his sophomore LP, KRANE is ready to resurface with his first Dim Mak release of 2020, “All I Need.” A slow-burning future bass anthem with alluring vocals from The Griswolds “All I Need” highlights the extraordinary soundscapes that KRANE is known for.

“For me, this song is about old repetitive things and being resigned to the destructive patterns when we struggle. It’s about that stuck feeling when we think we are missing something. ‘All I Need’ was written at a time in life when I was contending with these wasteful patterns, and I think others may be too. And through trying and failing, what’s left is this feeling of time wasted and feeling that life is elsewhere. We know how the cycleends, but we keep going back to them again and again.” – KRANE

