Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » KRANE and The Griswolds Dazzle on New Single “All I Need”

KRANE and The Griswolds Dazzle on New Single “All I Need”

by Leave a Comment

It’s been almost three years since KRANE dropped his stellar debut album “Fallout,” and since then, the Oakland-based musician has been busy. Recently he dropped the seventh installment of his Splice sample pack collection and unveiled previously unreleased bootlegs and singles on his SIDETRACKS Soundcloud page. While the unfinished remix of RL Grime’s Era left fans speculating about his sophomore LP, KRANE is ready to resurface with his first Dim Mak release of 2020, “All I Need.” A slow-burning future bass anthem with alluring vocals from The Griswolds “All I Need” highlights the extraordinary soundscapes that KRANE is known for. 

“For me, this song is about old repetitive things and being resigned to the destructive patterns when we struggle. It’s about that stuck feeling when we think we are missing something. ‘All I Need’ was written at a time in life when I was contending with these wasteful patterns, and I think others may be too. And through trying and failing, what’s left is this feeling of time wasted and feeling that life is elsewhere. We know how the cycleends, but we keep going back to them again and again.” – KRANE

Stream “All I Need” now.

KRANE – All I Need (with the Griswolds) | Stream

 

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About KRANE Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

KRANE and The Griswolds Dazzle on New Single “All I Need”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend