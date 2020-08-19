In his recent GQ cover story interview, Travis Scott made the exciting announcement that him and Kid Cudi are working on a joint album together. The rappers shared their first chart-topping collaboration in “The Scotts” earlier this year, and it looks like the two are sitting on even more heat they are planning to release in the future. Details surrounding when we may be receiving an album for the two are still unknown, but for something this huge we’re happy to be patient. Check out Scott’s announcement below and read the rest of his GQ cover story here

During his Fortnite takeover, Scott unleashed “The Scotts,” a sinister banger he made with Kid Cudi that debuted at No. 1. Travis is hesitant to offer details, but he does confirm that they’ve been working on a joint album—apparently they’ve already cut a bunch of records together. (When I ask what he and Cudi have in store for the project, he says, “Man, a lot. Some fireness!”

Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Are Dropping A Collaborative Album Together