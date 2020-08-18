After dropping two huge singles this year and signing with RCA Records, Rezz has officially announced that she is working on an album. This will be Space Mom’s third album following Mass Manipulation and Certain Kind of Magic, which catapulted her into the EDM spotlight. We haven’t had a Rezz album since 2018, so this good news has been long overdue. We are incredibly stoked to see what she has in store. Check out her tweet below:

Just want you to know I’m working on an album ! pic.twitter.com/GqUr7uoHgM — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) August 17, 2020

Rezz Announces She Is Working On A Third Album